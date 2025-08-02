Deal information to be made public with US’ consent: Commerce Adviser

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin has said the information in the trade agreement following the negotiations with the United States will be released after the agreement is signed, subject to the consent of the United States.

“So, due to our rights to information (Right to Information Act- RTI), and based on the US’ consent, we will definitely disclose the agreement,” he said, adding that there will be a joint statement once the deal is signed.

The Commerce Adviser said it was to some extent unfortunate that the issue of the agreement was leaked. “You have seen, too. There is nothing against the country’s interest actually.”