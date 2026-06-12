Salary hike for public servants will reduce corruption, finance minister hopes

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury believes that increasing the salaries of public servants will lead to a reduction in corruption.

The Finance Minister expressed this optimism today, Friday, during a post-budget press conference held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

When asked whether raising public sector salaries would genuinely curb corruption, the minister responded, “It ought to. When financial hardship exists, there is a natural tendency to resort to corruption. A new pay scale has not been implemented for 11 years, despite the rising costs of essential commodities. These issues must be addressed, mustn’t they? It is expected that higher wages will reduce corruption.”