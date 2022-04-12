Reining in prices of essentials is a big challenge: CPD

Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) thinks reining in the soaring prices of essentials should be given priority in the next budget as it is one of the major challenges ahead for the government.

The CPD also thinks that the prices of essentials may decrease a bit if related customs-taxes are slashed. They suggested OMS programme should be extended and monetary assistance for the poor section of the people should be increased.

The independent think-tank came up with these recommendations for the next budget at a press conference in its headquarters in Dhanmondi on Tuesday.

CPD said the controlling inflation should be prioritised in the next budget.