Shibli Rubayat resigns as BSEC chairman
Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam has resigned as the chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), citing personal issues. He sent his resignation letter to the financial institutions division around 11:00 pm on Saturday.
Abdur Rahman Khan, secretary to the financial institutions division, confirmed the resignation to Prothom Alo, saying the BSEC chairman submitted his resignation through online messaging platform WhatsApp.
Earlier, the central bank governor, Abdur Rouf Talukder, stepped down from his position in a similar fashion on Friday.