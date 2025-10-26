BRAC bank joins Tk 15b profit club

The information was disclosed in the bank’s third-quarter financial report, which was approved at a meeting of its Board of Directors on Thursday.

According to the financial statement, BRAC Bank’s profit for the first nine months of 2025 increased by Tk 5.24 billion (524 crore) or 52 per cent, compared to the same period last year.

Between January and September 2024, the bank earned Tk 10.11 billion (1,011 crore) in profit, which rose to Tk 14.32 billion (1,432 crore) by year-end.

According to officials familiar with the matter, this marks the first time BRAC Bank has exceeded the Tk 15 billion (1,500 crore) profit milestone within the first nine months of a year.

Among domestically owned banks in Bangladesh, this is now the highest profit ever recorded. Last year as well, BRAC Bank was the most profitable among locally owned banks.