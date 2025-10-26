BRAC bank joins Tk 15b profit club
Private sector lender BRAC Bank has entered the Tk 15 billion (1,500 crore) profit club within the first nine months of the current year.
From January to September, the bank’s consolidated profit rose to Tk 15.36 billion (1,536 crore).
By comparison, BRAC Bank’s total profit for the entire year of 2024 was Tk 14.32 billion (1,432 crore), meaning the first nine months of this year have already surpassed last year’s full-year performance.
The information was disclosed in the bank’s third-quarter financial report, which was approved at a meeting of its Board of Directors on Thursday.
According to the financial statement, BRAC Bank’s profit for the first nine months of 2025 increased by Tk 5.24 billion (524 crore) or 52 per cent, compared to the same period last year.
Between January and September 2024, the bank earned Tk 10.11 billion (1,011 crore) in profit, which rose to Tk 14.32 billion (1,432 crore) by year-end.
According to officials familiar with the matter, this marks the first time BRAC Bank has exceeded the Tk 15 billion (1,500 crore) profit milestone within the first nine months of a year.
Among domestically owned banks in Bangladesh, this is now the highest profit ever recorded. Last year as well, BRAC Bank was the most profitable among locally owned banks.
In response to a query from Prothom Alo, BRAC Bank’s Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tareq Refat Ullah Khan stated, “Within the first nine months of this year, we have surpassed the Tk 15 billion (1,500 crore) profit milestone, the highest record among domestically owned banks. The key drivers of this success are public trust in BRAC Bank, continuous innovation in our products and services and our commitment to inclusive business growth. While many banks in the sector are struggling, public confidence in BRAC Bank has grown significantly. This has led to strong deposit growth, which in turn has contributed to our profitability.”
According to the financial report, during the first nine months of this year, the bank earned Tk 56.93 billion (5,693 crore) in interest income from loans, while paying Tk 45.27 billion (4,527 crore) in interest on deposits.
During the same period last year, interest income from loans stood at Tk 41.80 billion (4,180 crore), with Tk 29.22 billion (2,922 crore) spent on deposit interest.
This represents a Tk 15.13 billion (1,513 crore) increase in interest income year-on-year, while interest expenses rose by Tk 16.05 billion (1,605 crore). Despite the higher growth in interest expenses, BRAC Bank achieved substantial profit growth by the end of September.
The report also indicates that investment income played a major role in the bank’s profitability during this period. In the first nine months of 2025, BRAC Bank earned Tk 33.94 billion (3,394 crore) from investments, compared to Tk 19.65 billion (1,965 crore) in the same period last year, an increase of Tk 14.29 billion (1,429 crore) year-on-year.
Since investment income typically incurs relatively low costs, higher income from this segment significantly contributes to the overall profitability of the bank.