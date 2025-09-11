Gold price is nearly Tk 200,000 per bhori, will you buy or sell?

The year Bangladesh gained independence, the price of gold was Tk 170 per bhori. Now, 54 years later, most people would be shocked to hear the current price. However, gold has always been a precious metal.

Take the present situation, for example — the price of high-quality gold is now Tk 186,000 per bhori. Where this price might go in the future is uncertain, but forecasts suggest that global gold prices may rise further.

Gold prices are closely tied to global economic trends. Economic uncertainty usually leads to a rise in gold prices, as countries tend to invest in gold during volatile times. Historically, gold prices have seen the highest increases during periods of high inflation.

During the second wave of COVID-19, in the first week of August 2020, the global market price of gold crossed $2,070 per ounce (31.1034768 grams). In April of that year, when US President Donald Trump imposed retaliatory tariffs, gold prices surged even higher, reaching over $3,400 per ounce.