62pc of remittances from just 5 countries

Approximately 62 per cent of total remittances into the country originated from just five nations in the first 11 months (July–May) of the 2025–26 financial year. The countries are: Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Malaysia, and the United States.

This significant portion of inward remittance flows is primarily attributable to the substantial Bangladeshi diaspora and workforce residing in these countries.

A recent report by Bangladesh Bank reveals that expatriates remitted a total of USD 32.77 billion (3,227 crores) from across the globe during the first 11 months of the last fiscal year. Of this amount, USD 20.25 billion—or nearly 62 per cent—came from the top five countries alone.