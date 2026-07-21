Bangladesh Bank data
62pc of remittances from just 5 countries
Top 5 sources of remittances: Saudi Arabia, the UK, the UAE, Malaysia and the US
KSA remained the leading source of remittances for 10 consecutive months, before being overtaken by the UK in May
Approximately 62 per cent of total remittances into the country originated from just five nations in the first 11 months (July–May) of the 2025–26 financial year. The countries are: Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Malaysia, and the United States.
This significant portion of inward remittance flows is primarily attributable to the substantial Bangladeshi diaspora and workforce residing in these countries.
A recent report by Bangladesh Bank reveals that expatriates remitted a total of USD 32.77 billion (3,227 crores) from across the globe during the first 11 months of the last fiscal year. Of this amount, USD 20.25 billion—or nearly 62 per cent—came from the top five countries alone.
An analysis of the central bank data shows that Saudi Arabia was the largest contributor during the period, yielding USD 5.28 billion, which accounts for 16 per cent of total inflow. The United Kingdom ranked second, contributing USD 4.69 billion.
The UAE held third place with USD 4.28 billion, followed by Malaysia in fourth place with USD 3.22 billion, and the United States in fifth with USD 2.79 billion.
In addition to these, substantial remittance flows were recorded from Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Singapore, and Italy. These six nations collectively generated nearly USD 8.89 billion over the 11-month period, representing 27 per cent of total inflows.
Saudi Arabia consistently remained the single largest source of remittance income for 10 out of the first 11 months of the last fiscal year. However, in May, the UK overtook Saudi Arabia.
Combined, these 11 countries accounted for nearly 90 per cent of all inward remittances.
Remittance flows were also noteworthy in the month of May alone, with expatriates sending home over USD 3.44 billion. The UK topped the list for the month, contributing USD 650.9 million, followed by Saudi Arabia in second place with USD 546.5 million, and the UAE in third with USD 468.1 million.
Saudi Arabia consistently remained the single largest source of remittance income for 10 out of the first 11 months of the last fiscal year. However, in May, the UK overtook Saudi Arabia.
At the start of the financial year in July of last year, remittances from the UK stood at USD 282.5 million. This figure saw steady growth, surging by 130 per cent to reach USD 650 million by May. Bangladesh Bank is yet to release the remittance data for June.
The government continues to encourage expatriates to channel their earnings through formal banking routes by providing financial incentives for banking transfers, thereby discouraging illicit channels such as hundi.
Concurrently, the process of transferring funds via official channels has been simplified, yielding a positive impact on total remittance inflows.
However, financial sector experts caution that relying on just five countries for nearly three-fifths of total national remittances poses a vulnerability from an economic security perspective.
They observe that because the Middle Eastern workforce comprises a high proportion of low-skilled and semi-skilled labourers, remittance flows from that region are subject to volatility. Conversely, Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK and the US enjoy relatively stronger social and economic standing, rendering remittance flows from these nations more stable.
According to analysts, significant shifts in economic policy, geopolitical dynamics, or labour market conditions within these primary five nations could directly impact Bangladesh’s remittance earnings and, by extension, its foreign exchange reserves.
Consequently, they stress the urgency of reducing dependence on a few nations by prioritising the deployment of skilled manpower to emerging labour markets across Europe, East Asia, and the Far East.