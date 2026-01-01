Fuel oil price falls by Tk 2 per litre

Fuel oil prices have fallen in the domestic market this month. Prices were increased by Tk 2 per litre last month. This month, prices have been reduced by Tk 2 per litre.

Petrol, octane, diesel and kerosene are being sold at the new rates from today, Thursday, 1 January.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources issued a gazette notification in this regard late last night.

According to the notification, the price of diesel has been reduced from Tk 104 per litre to Tk 102 per litre.

The price of kerosene has been reduced from Tk 116 to Tk 114 per litre.