Petrol, octane prices rise Tk 2.5 per litre, diesel by Tk 1
The per litre prices of petrol and octane have risen by Tk 2.5 and that of diesel by Tk 1 as the government has adjusted the fuel prices in line with the international market.
The power, energy and mineral resources ministry issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday, saying that the new prices take effect at 12:00 am on Wednesday.
Under an automated pricing system, the authorities now adjust fuel prices as per the international market at the beginning of each month. In the previous two months, the fuel prices went down due to the adjustment.
As per the latest notification, diesel and kerosene will sell at Tk 107 per litre, instead of previous Tk 106. The new price of petrol will be Tk 124.50 per litre, while that of octane Tk 128.50.