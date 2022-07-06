Rumee Ali steps down from AB Bank chairman post

Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali has stepped down from the chairman post of Arab Bangladesh (AB) Bank, citing personal reasons.

He came up with the announcement of his resignation at the annual general meeting (AGM) at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

AB bank sources said he resigned from the post due to the deterioration of his relationship with the bank owners. Rumee Ali was appointed as the chairman of AB Bank three years ago in a bid to improve the bank’s financial health.