58 tonnes garlic imported through Mongla Port for first time
Fifty eight metric tonnes of garlic have been imported through Mongla Port for the first time.
Singapore-flagged ship ‘MV Marks Davao’ arrived at Mongla Port carrying garlic from Qingdao Port in China on 28 July.
Later, Khulna Traders unloaded the garlic in 229 TEUs containers on Monday, said Mohammad Makruzzaman, Deputy Director of Mongla Port Authority.
Purabi Traders, the importing company, brought the garlic in two 40-feet containers from China, he said.
Following a thorough customs inspection, the goods were cleared on Monday and sent to various wholesale markets across the country by road.
The Mogla port authorities said, a total of 57 foreign commercial ships exported jute, jute, shrimp, white fish, readymade garments, cotton, slugs, etc. and imported machinery, fertilizer, coal, stone, gypsum, gas, soybean oil, palm oil, flies, cars, etc. through Mongla Port from 1 July to 27 July.