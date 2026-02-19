Beef price hits Tk 1,000 per kilo in Chattogram

Beef prices have risen in the markets of Chattogram city since the night of Shab-e-Barat ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. Both boneless and bone-in beef have increased by Tk 50 per kilogram. The rise in beef prices, along with broiler chicken, fish and other daily necessities, has put ordinary people in difficulty.

Boneless beef was sold at Tk 1,000 per kilogram and bone-in meat at Tk 800 per kilogram at Jhautola Market in Chattogram city yesterday, Wednesday.

Prices, however, increased by Tk 20 to 30 in some markets of the city. Beef prices were slightly lower at Bohaddarhat Market but remained beyond the reach of many buyers.

Boneless beef was seen selling at Tk 950 per kilogram at Bohaddarhat Market in Chattogram city this morning (Thursday). The price was Tk 900 a month ago.

Development organisation officer Mohammad Noor Nabi, who works in Cox’s Bazar and came on leave for Ramadan, said he bought other essentials earlier but was disappointed when trying to buy meat.

Prices should fall during Ramadan but instead increase, he remarked.