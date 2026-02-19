Beef price hits Tk 1,000 per kilo in Chattogram
Beef prices have risen in the markets of Chattogram city since the night of Shab-e-Barat ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. Both boneless and bone-in beef have increased by Tk 50 per kilogram. The rise in beef prices, along with broiler chicken, fish and other daily necessities, has put ordinary people in difficulty.
Boneless beef was sold at Tk 1,000 per kilogram and bone-in meat at Tk 800 per kilogram at Jhautola Market in Chattogram city yesterday, Wednesday.
Prices, however, increased by Tk 20 to 30 in some markets of the city. Beef prices were slightly lower at Bohaddarhat Market but remained beyond the reach of many buyers.
Boneless beef was seen selling at Tk 950 per kilogram at Bohaddarhat Market in Chattogram city this morning (Thursday). The price was Tk 900 a month ago.
Development organisation officer Mohammad Noor Nabi, who works in Cox’s Bazar and came on leave for Ramadan, said he bought other essentials earlier but was disappointed when trying to buy meat.
Prices should fall during Ramadan but instead increase, he remarked.
Several other buyers like Mohammad Noor Nabi expressed frustration over beef prices. Visit to markets revealed that beef prices have risen since Shab-e-Barat. Bone-in beef is selling at Tk 750 to 780 per kilogram in at least four city markets, and in some cases at Tk 800. Boneless beef is being sold at Tk 950 to Tk 1,000 per kilogram.
Beef was seen selling at these rates in various shops in Bohaddarhat, Khaja Road, Rahattarpul and surrounding areas today. Cattle have been slaughtered in different neighbourhoods for the holy month of Ramadan, where beef is available at Tk 650 to 850 per kilogram, though the option to take only boneless meat is limited.
Buyers said boneless beef prices have fluctuated between Tk 700 and Tk 950 over the past few years and exceeded Tk 1,000 in 2024. Buyers alleged traders raise prices during festive seasons, though meat can be found Tk 50 to 100 lower than market rates in some local areas. Shopkeepers said higher farm production costs are pushing prices upward.
The national average retail price of beef was Tk 317 per kilogram in February 2015, which rose to Tk 419 in February 2017, Tk 750 to Tk 850 in February 2023 and 2024, and around Tk 900 in 2025, according to a report by the Chattogram Department of Agricultural Marketing and data from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh.
Deputy director Mohammad Foyez Ullah of the National Consumer Rights Protection Department in Chattogram said, “We conduct inspections whenever we receive reports of abnormal price hikes in daily necessities. Traders have been instructed to keep prices of meat, vegetables and other essentials stable during Ramadan. Action will be taken if violations occur.”