Chittagong Port generates Tk 900b in revenue

Government revenue generated through Chittagong Port, the country's main gateway for foreign trade, has increased further.

In the just-concluded 2025–26 fiscal year, nearly 112.5 million tonnes of goods were transported through the port.

The customs-assessed value of these imported and exported goods exceeded Tk 11 trillion.

The government treasury and the Chittagong Port Authority together earned around Tk 900 billion in revenue from cargo handling and customs assessment.

This information was revealed by analysing the data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the Chittagong Port Authority.