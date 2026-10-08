DP World to sign agreement today after lengthy process

The leasing process for Chittagong Port’s New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), which began during the Awami League government, gained momentum under the interim government. As part of that process, DP World, a UAE (United Arab Emirates)-based port operator, is now set to sign an agreement with the elected BNP (BAngladesh Nationalist Party) government.

The agreement is scheduled to be signed at 3:00 pm today, Thursday, at the Investment Bangladesh auditorium. Under the agreement, DP World will operate the terminal for 15 years and collect fees from users.

In return, the company will pay the port authority a one-off fee and a charge for each container. However, the government has not yet disclosed any details of the agreement.