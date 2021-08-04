Local

Salman F Rahman urges expatriates to invest in Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Prime minister’s private sector industry and investment advisor Salman F Rahman Tuesday urged the Bangladeshi expatriates to invest in Bangladesh, reports BSS.

“Investment is needed to accelerate the progress of country’s economy and initiatives have been taken to reduce problems related to investment of expatriates,” he told the closing session of a ten-day-long road show on Bangladesh’s economy in San Francisco, USA.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mayor of the state of California Lisa M Gilmore spoke at the event, said a press release.

Among others, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) chairman professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam, Financial Institutions Department senior secretary Abdur Rauf Talukder, commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) executive chairman Sirajul Islam, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority’s (BEPA) executive chairman major general Nazrul Islam and BSEC commissioner Mizanur Rahman also spoke.

Advertisement

Salman F Rahman said, “Bangladesh’s economy is steadily advancing and the private sector is leading the economy. The private sector is also leading various manufacturing companies, banks, insurance, media and power sectors.”

This was possible due to the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

Professor Shibli said, “The current environment in Bangladesh is investment friendly. Political stability, economic viability, purchasing power of people, exchange rate, youth labor force and ecosystem are in favour of investment.”

The potential for venture capital and startup businesses is increasing in Bangladesh. So it is the high time for investment, he added.

Mayor Lisa termed Bangladesh as a country of emerging economies and praised Bangladesh’s progress. This progress was possible due to dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Read more from Local
Advertisement