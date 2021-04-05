Shammilita Parishad wins BGMEA election

Shammilita Parishad led by managing director of Giant Group Faruque Hassan won the biennial election of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) for 2021-23 term held at hotel Radisson Blu in Dhaka.

A total of 1604 votes out of 1853 were cast in Dhaka while 392 out of 461 in Chattogram.

Some 86.56 per cent votes have been cast in the election.

Shammilita Parishad secured 24 posts of directors while the other panel, Forum, led by ABM Shamsuddin won 11 posts in the election. In Dhaka zone, Shammilita got 17 out of 26 and Forum bagged 9, according to the results.