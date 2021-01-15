Share market capital exceeds Tk 5 trillion

The market capital of the country's main stock exchange Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has topped Tk 5 trillion for the first time. With that, DSE's main index DSEX rose to its highest in two years after a big rise on Thursday. At the end of Thursday, the DSEX index rose 139 points or about two and a half per cent to 5,909 points. Earlier, on 29 January 2019, the index peaked at 5,925 points.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of the capital market, has taken initiative to investigate whether there is any manipulations behind the abnormal rise in the share price of some companies in the stock market in recent times.

BSE's initiative on Tuesday caused the index to fall sharply on Wednesday. The BSEC backtracked on its decision of inquiry on Wednesday afternoon. There was a big rise in the stock market index yesterday following the news. Besides, investors also became more interested in the market yesterday following the news that the interest rate on margin loans, loans taken against shares, has been fixed at a maximum of 12 per cent.