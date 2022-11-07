Private power plant operators cry for unpaid bill worth $2.5b

The unpaid bills to the private power plant operators have now crossed US$2.5 billion as the government has failed to pay since May this year.

“Our payments have been cleared until May... For the last five months no payment has been received from the government”, Imran Karim, president of the Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association (BIPPA), told news agency UNB.

The association is the apex body of the private power producers in the country.