One egg costs nearly Tk 15, four cost Tk 55

Egg prices have risen further in markets across the capital. A four-pack of brown farm eggs can be bought for Tk 50 at wholesale markets, but the price is Tk 55 at neighbourhood grocery shops. Low-income and poor families generally buy one or two eggs at a time. In that case, each egg costs Tk 15.

Eggs and broiler chicken are among the main sources of protein for low- and lower-income people in Bangladesh. The price of broiler chicken has remained around Tk 200 per kilogramme in the market for the past two months. The price of eggs had also been above Tk 150 a dozen. It has now risen further.

Retailers said a dozen (12) eggs are currently selling for Tk 155–160. Egg prices have increased by around Tk 10 a dozen in the past week. A dozen white farm eggs costs Tk 145–155. Duck eggs are selling for Tk 190–200 a dozen.

Sellers attribute the price increase to higher costs of poultry feed and medicines, increased transport costs and higher expenses from running diesel generators during load-shedding. Some also said hens lay slightly fewer eggs at this time of year because of the high humidity and heat.