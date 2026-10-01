One egg costs nearly Tk 15, four cost Tk 55
Egg prices have risen further in markets across the capital. A four-pack of brown farm eggs can be bought for Tk 50 at wholesale markets, but the price is Tk 55 at neighbourhood grocery shops. Low-income and poor families generally buy one or two eggs at a time. In that case, each egg costs Tk 15.
Eggs and broiler chicken are among the main sources of protein for low- and lower-income people in Bangladesh. The price of broiler chicken has remained around Tk 200 per kilogramme in the market for the past two months. The price of eggs had also been above Tk 150 a dozen. It has now risen further.
Retailers said a dozen (12) eggs are currently selling for Tk 155–160. Egg prices have increased by around Tk 10 a dozen in the past week. A dozen white farm eggs costs Tk 145–155. Duck eggs are selling for Tk 190–200 a dozen.
Sellers attribute the price increase to higher costs of poultry feed and medicines, increased transport costs and higher expenses from running diesel generators during load-shedding. Some also said hens lay slightly fewer eggs at this time of year because of the high humidity and heat.
Eggs and broiler chicken are among the main sources of protein for low- and lower-income people in Bangladesh. The price of broiler chicken has remained around Tk 200 per kilogramme in the market for the past two months. The price of eggs had also been above Tk 150 a dozen. It has now risen further.
Kaiser Ahmed, managing director of Diamond Egg, one of the country's leading egg producers, told Prothom Alo that the price of poultry feed has increased by up to Tk 12 per kilogramme in the past two months. One kilogramme of feed is required to produce eight eggs, he said. Accordingly, the cost of producing two four-packs of eggs has increased by Tk 12.
He said some of the raw materials used in feed are now being imported from the United States. This may be due to the trade agreement with the country, he said, adding that this is making the raw materials more expensive.
24.41 billion eggs
According to data from the Department of Livestock Services, around 24.41 billion eggs were produced in Bangladesh in the 2024–25 fiscal year. This means there were slightly more than 137 eggs available per person annually. There are questions about this estimate though.
The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), in its 2022 Household Income and Expenditure Survey, reported that the average daily per capita consumption of eggs in the country was 12.7 grammes, down from 13.6 grammes in 2016.
The decline was attributed to rising prices. Egg prices, along with those of other commodities, began to rise in Bangladesh after the Russia-Ukraine war started in 2022. This was because food prices increased at the time.
The decline was attributed to rising prices. Egg prices, along with those of other commodities, began to rise in Bangladesh after the Russia-Ukraine war started in 2022. This was because food prices increased at the time. Before that, a dozen eggs typically cost between Tk 85 and Tk 120 throughout the year. Now, the price fluctuates between Tk 125 and Tk 160 a dozen.
Prices sometimes rise even further. For example, in mid-October 2024, the price of a dozen eggs reached Tk 200. According to the government-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a four-pack of eggs cost Tk 50–55 Wednesday, around 11 per cent higher than a year earlier.
The Ministry of Commerce held a meeting with representatives of the poultry sector on 27 September to address egg prices. After the meeting, it was announced that the government would review the cost of egg production and the value addition and profit margins at different stages of the supply chain, from producers to consumers.
Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir told reporters after the meeting that an unusually sharp rise in egg prices directly puts pressure on low- and middle-income people.
A few days ago, the price of liquid milk went up; before that, the prices of soybean oil, flour and sugar had increased. Now egg prices have also gone up. If prices keep rising like this, what will people eat?Shahana Akter, a resident of Tajmahal Road
How much do eggs cost in other countries?
According to data from Pakistan’s Bureau of Statistics, a dozen eggs currently costs Tk 115 in Bangladesh currency there. According to data from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, a dozen eggs costs Tk 138 in the country. Prothom Alo’s correspondent in Kolkata reported that a dozen eggs costs Tk 115 there.
A 2024 study by the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) found that the prices of day-old chicks, poultry feed and eggs are higher in Bangladesh than in India and Pakistan. The study attributed this to providing “excessive” protection while keeping imports highly restricted.
Low-income people are struggling with the higher price of eggs. Shahana Akhter, a resident of Tajmahal Road in Mohammadpur, told Prothom Alo, “A few days ago, the price of milk went up; before that, the prices of soybean oil, flour and sugar had increased. Now egg prices have also gone up. If prices keep rising like this, what will people eat?”