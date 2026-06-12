Various initiatives to ease doing business

Applications for business registration, various approvals, clearances and other government services required for doing business will have to be processed within a maximum of one week. If the relevant government agency fails to provide a decision or clearance within the stipulated timeframe, the application will automatically be deemed approved.

The government is set to introduce a range of such initiatives in the upcoming 2026–27 fiscal year to boost private and foreign investment and simplify the process of doing business in the country. Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury shared this information while presenting the budget in the National Parliament yesterday, Thursday.

In his budget speech, the finance minister stated that the government has taken steps to make the private sector more dynamic, aiming to ease doing business, increase domestic and foreign investment, and diversify export products. To achieve this, he noted that the time, cost, uncertainty, and bureaucratic complexities associated with business and investment services will be reduced.