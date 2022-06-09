Local

Soybean oil price increases by Tk 7 per litre

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A man holds a bottle of soybean oil at a grocery shopProthom Alo file photo

After a month, the price of soybean oil once again increased on Thursday and a litre of soybean oil will now cost Tk 205 in retail markets.

The price has gone up by Tk seven per litre.

The new price has taken effect in the retail market from Thursday. The price of a litre of soybean oil is ranging from Tk 200 to 205.

Previously on 5 May, the price of soybean oil rose by Tk 38 per litre and fixed at Tk 198.

Association of edible oil refinery and marketing company owners, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association set the new price.

The association issued a press release saying, from now on a litre of soybean oil will be sold for Tk 205 in retail markets.

A five-litre bottle of soybean oil will cost Tk 997, which was earlier Tk 985. Loose soybean oil will be sold for Tk 185 a litre. The previous price was Tk 180. A litre of palm oil will be sold for Tk 158.

