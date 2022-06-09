Soybean oil price increases by Tk 7 per litre

Previously on 5 May, the price of soybean oil rose by Tk 38 per litre and fixed at Tk 198.
Association of edible oil refinery and marketing company owners, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association set the new price.
The association issued a press release saying, from now on a litre of soybean oil will be sold for Tk 205 in retail markets.
A five-litre bottle of soybean oil will cost Tk 997, which was earlier Tk 985. Loose soybean oil will be sold for Tk 185 a litre. The previous price was Tk 180. A litre of palm oil will be sold for Tk 158.