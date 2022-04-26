Soybean oil price jumps as Indonesia bans export of palm oil

The soybean oil (loose), which had been selling at Tk 192-195 per litre in the capital, started selling for Tk 200 per litre on Monday.
Some areas of the capital are not getting oil even at higher prices. Not only loose Soybean oil, but also bottled oil is seeing a shortage.
Buyers at Shanti Nagar Bazar complained that shoppers are creating artificial crises to sell oil at higher prices.
A retailer there told news agency UNB that they sold loose Soybean oil at Tk 175 per liter on Sunday morning. In the afternoon on the same day, they bought the same edible oil from the wholesaler at Tk 182 per liter. On Monday morning, the retailer had to buy the same oil at Tk 192 per liter.
Speaking to the news agency, an additional secretary of Commerce Ministry, who is in additional charge on import cell, said that the Commerce Ministry is working to control the prices of edible oil.
The ministry will hold a meeting with business leaders regarding alternative sources of edible oil to meet the demand of palm oil, he said, maintaining anonymity.
He also hinted that a huge volume of edible oil has been imported or LCs have been opened to import, so there is no reason for price hike or to worry about shortages.