State minister for industries urges people to use more local products

State minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder on Saturday urged all consumers to use more local products in all possible tiers of the economy, reports news agency BSS.

He also mentioned that his ministry has remained active for ensuring availability of funds, innovation and technology, access to market, education and training, helping businesses get access to information in light of the SME Policy 2019.

The state minister said this while addressing a validation workshop virtually as the chief guest to finalise the draft strategy paper for setting up the Business Incubation Centre and also to ensure its management, said a PID handout.