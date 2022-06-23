Stocks maintain gaining streak

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 381 issues traded, 145 closed green, 162 in the red and 74 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by SP Ceramic, Fortune, Titas Gas and IPDC.
MEGHNAINS was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.96 per cent while Apex Tannery was the worst loser, losing 2 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 16.60 points to settle at 18,618.85 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 9.52 points to close at 11,161.67.
Of the issues traded, 114 advanced, 131 declined and 42 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 7.99 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 232.5 million.