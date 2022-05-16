Stocks witness sharp fall

Two other indices also ended sharply lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 40.99 points to finish at 2,365 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) plunged 21.87 points to close at 1,410.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, however, rose to Tk 10.18 billion, which was 24 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 8.23 billion.
Prices of 91 per cent traded issues lost as out of 381 issued traded, 348 declined, 26 advanced and seven issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Shinepukur Ceramics was the most-traded stock with shares worth Tk 602 million changing hands, followed by Beximco, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing, RD Food and Fu-Wang Ceramic.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also tumbled with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) shedding 348 points to settle at 18,863 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) losing 230 points to close at 11,319.
Of the issues traded, 267 declined, 29 advanced and 10 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.
The port-city bourse traded 6.02 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 430 million.