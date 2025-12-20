Started with Tk 600, now a business worth millions

Md Mahmudunnabi Sohag began his business in 2017 by selling mangoes online. This young man from Baraigram upazila of Natore now sells more than 300 agricultural products worth nearly Tk 10 million a month. These products are sold from a total of four outlets, including three in Dhaka. Alongside seasonal fruits, he also sells special products for winter and Eid. Altogether, annual sales now exceed Tk 200 million.

At Sohag’s company, Shatomul Agro, 47 people have already been directly employed, while 150 farmers work on a contract basis. In addition, the company sources various agricultural products from around 500 farmers. Through this initiative, the young entrepreneur has created a significant impact in Ahmedpur of Baraigram, Natore.

The company’s product range includes rice, lentils, spices, ghee, meat from its own farms—cattle, buffalo, chicken, ducks, and quail—along with milk, shrimp, date molasses, lachha semai, mangoes, various seasonal fruits, and several hundred other agricultural products. Besides producing on its own farms, Shatomul Agro collects produce from local farmers. In addition to selling through its own outlets and online platforms, the company supplies products to various supermarkets and brand shops across the country.

Shatomul Agro has four outlets in total—two in Banasree in Dhaka, and one each in Uttara and Bogura. The company’s rice mill, mustard oil mill, and yogurt and lassi factory are located in Sherpur, Bogura. Buffalo and fish farms are in Baraigram, while cattle, sheep, duck, and poultry farms are in Dapunia, Pabna.