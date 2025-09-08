Omera Petroleum acquires Totalgaz Bangladesh for 2.27b taka

Total Gas started its business in Bangladesh in 2002 and soon established itself as one of the country's top three LPG importers and marketers. However, due to the large investments made by local companies in this entirely import-dependent market, Total Gas subsequently began to lose market shares to them.

The announcement of this share purchase has not had much of an impact on the share price of Omera's parent company, MJLBD. Today, the company's share price has increased by only 2 per cent. At the time of writing this report, the share price of MJL was 101.50 taka. The company had given a 52 per cent cash dividend in 2024, 50 per cent in 2023, and 50 per cent in 2022.