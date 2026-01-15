Become a millionaire in 20 years by saving Tk 13,803 per month

At one time, becoming a millionaire was considered a very significant achievement in the country. As a milestone of wealth, Tk one crore (10 million) was regarded as a high benchmark. In other words, anyone who owned Tk 10 million was considered wealthy.

For those who are hesitant about investing, one of the most reliable ways to become a millionaire is through savings.

Many banks now offer schemes that allow individuals to become millionaires simply by saving a fixed amount every month. One such bank is NCC Bank PLC.

By depositing a minimum of Tk 13,803 per month, it is possible to become a millionaire at the end of 20 years through this DPS (Deposit Pension Scheme).

Let us take a closer look at how you can save under this scheme. The available tenures are 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 15 and 20 years. Government tax and duties will be deducted from the total amount.