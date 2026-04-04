LPG: Omera tops imports, US largest source

Azam J Chowdhury, chairman of East Coast Group, the parent company of Omera LPG, said, “When we started this business, our projection was that the LPG market would grow as an alternative fuel in the country. Gas connections cannot be extended to every household, and it is not advisable to increase gas usage at the household level. That is why we made significant investments in LPG as an alternative fuel.”

He added that LPG imports are being somewhat disrupted due to the impact of the Iran war. At the same time, rising prices in the international market have pushed up domestic prices. He expects market volatility to ease once the war ends.

Reviewing LCs shows that the United States is the largest source of LPG imported into Bangladesh. In addition, significant volumes come from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. Together, these countries account for about 78 per cent of total LPG imports.

However, Singapore ranks as the top exporting country to Bangladesh, followed by the UAE and India. Combined, these three countries account for around 68 per cent of LPG imports, as they are major trading hubs in addition to producers.