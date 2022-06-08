Tk 4.76b tax realised through eTDS system

The entire system has been made online-based or automated under the title “eTDS” which was launched on 6 October last year.

So far some 5,560 firms have been registered with the eTDS system.

With the introduction of such system, no one needs to go to the income tax offices to deposit tax at source. The concerned organisations and firms can easily deposit their tax at source to the state exchequer through automated Challan (A Challan) while staying at their respective offices.

Currently tax at source is being collected from some 53 sources including banks, multinational companies and universities.

Commissioner of the Taxes Zone 6 Mohammad Zahid Hasan informed this at a webinar on eTDS system held on Tuesday evening. Taxes Zone 6 and audit firm SMAC HRS Limited jointly organised the webinar.

Zareen M. Hosein, Chairman of SMAC HRS Ltd, welcomed the guests and participants who attended the webinar. She also gave brief introduction about SMAC HRS Ltd on its payroll solution and tax awareness programme.