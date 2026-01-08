LPG cylinder sales suspended from Thursday, traders’ association announces

The LPG traders’ cooperative association has announced nationwide suspension of the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders from today, Thursday.

Making the announcement, the association said it would continue to halt the supply and sale of LPG cylinders across the country until its demands are met.

The association issued a notice to distributors and retailers nationwide on Wednesday evening, stating that the lifting of LPG from the plants of all companies would also remain suspended.