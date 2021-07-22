Tourism counts Tk 2.5 billion in losses over Eid

The bridge is a replica of Padma Bridge. It has a train that can carry 22 passengers. The train is at a standstill and the bridge remains silent in the Dream Holiday Park of Narsingdi. The authorities had planned to open this train ride to the public this Eid, but restrictions imposed due to coronavirus have brought the train and all the other rides in the amusement park to a halt.

The 50 acre park is quiet. The 27 rides remain lifeless. But the livelihood of at least 300 workers are linked to this park. They are jobless today.

Around 60 per cent of the annual revenue of such amusement parks are raked in during Eid and such festivals.

Other than the amusement parks, the hotels and resorts in numerous tourism spots by the hills and the sea, and other places of natural beauty, all remain shut. During Eid, these places normally are overflowing with holiday crowds, but now they remain empty. The businesses are counting big losses. Government and private tourism establishments estimate that this Eid the losses have crossed Tk 2.5 billion (Tk 250 crore).