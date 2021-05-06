Toy industry in dire straits

Md Rony has been selling toys in Chawkbazar for more than decade. His daily sales would total Tk 70,000 to 100,000 every day. But that decreased by Tk 5,000 to Tk 10,000 due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. This caused huge loss to Rony’s business. He cannot pay the bills, rent or wages to his shop workers with the amount he earns. He needs Tk 80,000 to Tk 100,000 monthly to cover all costs excluding family expenses.

There are almost 400 wholesale toy sellers in Chawkbazar who faced such losses. At least 30 of the sellers said, business booms during Pahela Baishakh and ahead of Eids. Last year also, due to the lockdown for Covid-19, the traders could not sell during Bangla new year as there was no festivities. After that, there was not much business on the two Eids either. This time they were hoping to do good business during Baishakh, but unexpectedly, the spike in corona in the country has led to another lockdown. As a result, the sale of toys has come down to zero. Although the Eid-ul-Fitr is around the corner, sales have not increased yet. Traders are gravely disappointed.