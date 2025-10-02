Green chilli prices soar past Tk 300 again
The price of green chillies has once again crossed Tk 300 per kg, with retail markets now selling it for about Tk 320 per kg.
However, most of the retail buyers do not purchase a whole kg of green chilli at a time. For 250 grams of green chillies, they are having to spend at least Tk 75-80.
Even five days ago, the price of green chillies was Tk 200-220 per kg. This means the price has jumped by Tk 100-120 per kg within this short span of time. The prices had crossed Tk 300 a kg in mid-August also.
The news of this latest hike of green chilli prices was found while visiting Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Bazar, Kolmilata Bazar near Bijoy Sarani, and Karwan Bazar in the capital and speaking to the traders there on Thursday.
At Mohammadpur Krishi Market, where there are around 15 permanent and makeshift vegetable shops, not even a single shop was selling green chillies for less than Tk 320 per kg. Better quality chillies were being sold at even higher prices.
Traders said that heavy rainfall in recent days, coupled with reduced imports during the Puja holidays has led to a supply shortage of green chillies and vegetables in general, pushing up prices.
Prices of other vegetables also on rise
Not just green chillies, prices of most vegetables are also on the rise. Within a week, prices of most vegetables increased by Tk 20-30 per kg. Meanwhile, fish, chicken, lentils, and rice remain steady at high prices.
Visiting the markets, it was found that tomatoes are now being sold at Tk 120-150 per kg which was selling for about Tk 100 per kg even a week ago. Brinjals, which sold at Tk 80-100 per kg just six or seven days ago, were priced at Tk 120-140 per kg on Thursday. The highest price was for a variety of brinjal called tal begun, which crossed Tk 220 per kg.
Prices of other vegetables have increased by Tk 20-30 per kg. Vegetables such as pointed gourd, ridge gourd, sponge gourd, and bottle gourd are now priced at Tk 70-80 per kg, while teasel gourd, bitter gourd, okra, and long beans are selling for Tk 80–100 per kg.
Essentially, it has become nearly impossible to buy vegetables for less than Tk 70-80. Similar prices were seen at Town Hall and Kolmilata Bazar while, Karwan Bazar tends to offer slightly lower rates.
Abbas Akand, a vegetable trader at Krishi Market, said that locally produced green chillies and tomatoes are almost unavailable at present. Most of what is being sold comes from India. But due to the Durga Puja holidays, imports have decreased. At the same time, two to three days of heavy rain have disrupted domestic supplies of vegetables, causing the sharp price hikes.
Syed Huda, a resident from Mohammadpur area of the capital and an employee at a private firm, lamented the situation saying, “There’s no control over vegetable prices. Buying just three or four items now costs more than Tk 400.”