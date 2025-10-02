Green chilli prices soar past Tk 300 again

The price of green chillies has once again crossed Tk 300 per kg, with retail markets now selling it for about Tk 320 per kg.

However, most of the retail buyers do not purchase a whole kg of green chilli at a time. For 250 grams of green chillies, they are having to spend at least Tk 75-80.

Even five days ago, the price of green chillies was Tk 200-220 per kg. This means the price has jumped by Tk 100-120 per kg within this short span of time. The prices had crossed Tk 300 a kg in mid-August also.