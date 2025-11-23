Attack on followers of Baul artiste Abul Sarkar in Manikganj, 4 injured

An attack has been carried out on the supporters of the Baul artiste Abul Sarkar, who was arrested in Manikganj on charges of religious blasphemy. A total of four people were injured, including three of his devotees.

The incident revolved around counter programmes between a group under the banner, 'Aleem-Ulema and Touhidi Janata of all segments of Manikganj District', and Abul Sarkar's supporters. The clash took place in the Dakshin Sewta area of the district town around 10:45 am today, Sunday.

The injured devotees include Abdul Alim, 25, of Shakrail village, Shibalay; Ariful Islam, 29, of Talepur village of Singair upazila, and Zahirul Islam, 32, of Kamarghona village in Harirampur upazila. The other injured person is Abdul Alim, 27, of Borongakhola village in Sadar upazila.