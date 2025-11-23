Attack on followers of Baul artiste Abul Sarkar in Manikganj, 4 injured
An attack has been carried out on the supporters of the Baul artiste Abul Sarkar, who was arrested in Manikganj on charges of religious blasphemy. A total of four people were injured, including three of his devotees.
The incident revolved around counter programmes between a group under the banner, 'Aleem-Ulema and Touhidi Janata of all segments of Manikganj District', and Abul Sarkar's supporters. The clash took place in the Dakshin Sewta area of the district town around 10:45 am today, Sunday.
The injured devotees include Abdul Alim, 25, of Shakrail village, Shibalay; Ariful Islam, 29, of Talepur village of Singair upazila, and Zahirul Islam, 32, of Kamarghona village in Harirampur upazila. The other injured person is Abdul Alim, 27, of Borongakhola village in Sadar upazila.
According to sources within the police, the injured parties, and witnesses, a group under the banner, 'Aleem-Ulema and Touhidi Janata of all segments of Manikganj District', organised a protest march and rally in the city this morning, demanding the punishment of the Baul artiste Abul Sarkar. Simultaneously, his followers organised a human chain demanding his release.
A group of people marched in a protest under the banner “Ulema, religious scholars, and Touhidi Janata of Manikganj” from the Manikganj bus stand area and paraded through several streets in the town before holding a rally in front of the district’s main post office at around 10:30 in the morning, after starting the march at around 10:00 am.
On 4 November, during a Pala Gaan performance at the Khala Pagli fair in Jabra area of Ghior upazila, Manikganj, baul artiste Abul Sarkar was accused of making remarks that insulted religion. A video of his comments circulated on social media.
At the same time, supporters and admirers of Abul Sarkar arranged a human-chain at the premises of the Manikganj Press Club demanding his release.
However, due to the other group’s march, they did not hold the programme at the press club premises and instead gathered on the south side of the central Shaheed Minar in the Dakshin Sewta area.
The Shaheed Minar is located around 500 to 600 yards from the other group’s assembly point.
Tension arose over the presence of Abul Sarkar’s supporters there. At around 10:45 am, three of Abul Sarkar’s supporters were injured in an attack carried out by individuals marching under the banner of “the Alim–Ulema and Touhidi Janata of Manikganj District.”
Abdul Alim was also injured in an attack by Abul Sarkar’s supporters. Police arrived at the scene after receiving information and brought the situation under control. The injured were later admitted to the district general hospital.
Physician Sujit Chandra Roy of the hospital’s emergency department said that three of the injured had sustained serious head injuries, and stitches were given at several points on their heads.
Abdul Alim, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, said they had been attacked with sticks and brickbats.
Baul artiste Raju Sarkar, an associate of the injured baul artiste, said, “We want peace, not violence. We want Abul Sarkar to be freed.”
Manikganj’s additional police superintendent (crime and ops) Abdullah Al Mamun said a protest march and gathering were held under the banner of the Touhidi Janta, demanding punishment for baul artiste Abul Sarkar. Meanwhile, his supporters organised a human chain to demand his release. Later, a section of the Touhidi Janta attacked Abul Sarkar’s supporters, leaving three to four people injured. The police quickly arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. The situation is now calm and normal.
On 4 November, during a Pala Gaan performance at the Khala Pagli fair in Jabra area of Ghior upazila, Manikganj, baul artiste Abul Sarkar was accused of making remarks that insulted religion. A video of his comments circulated on social media, sparking criticism.
In response, on the night of 19 November, Abul Sarkar was detained by the detective branch (DB) of Manikganj police from a musical event in Madaripur.
The next morning, he was brought to the district DB office. That afternoon, Mufti Md. Abdullah filed a case against Abul Sarkar at Ghior police station. Following the case, he was shown arrested in court and sent to jail.