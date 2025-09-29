Foreign loan inflows $750m, repayments $670m in July-August

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) published its updated report on foreign loan inflows and repayments for July–August on Sunday, presenting these figures.

According to ERD data, both repayments and disbursements, as well as new commitments, have increased compared to the previous year.

ERD sources confirmed that a total of USD 750.6 million (75 crore 6 lakh) was received during July–August, entirely in the form of loans. By contrast, in the same period last year, receipts amounted to approximately USD 460 million (46 crore).