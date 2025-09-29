Foreign loan inflows $750m, repayments $670m in July-August
In the first two months of the current fiscal year (July–August), Bangladesh received foreign loans totalling USD 750 million (75 crore) from development partners and countries.
During the same period, however, the government repaid nearly USD 670 million (67 crore) in principal and interest on previously contracted loans.
The Economic Relations Division (ERD) published its updated report on foreign loan inflows and repayments for July–August on Sunday, presenting these figures.
According to ERD data, both repayments and disbursements, as well as new commitments, have increased compared to the previous year.
ERD sources confirmed that a total of USD 750.6 million (75 crore 6 lakh) was received during July–August, entirely in the form of loans. By contrast, in the same period last year, receipts amounted to approximately USD 460 million (46 crore).
Foreign loan repayments have been rising steadily in recent years. In July–August of the current fiscal year, Bangladesh repaid USD 667.1 million (66 crore 71 lakh), of which USD 488.7 million (48 crore 87 lakh) was principal and more than USD 178.3 million (17 crore 83 lakh) was interest.
In the same period last year, the government repaid around USD 590 million (59 crore) in principal and interest combined.
In local currency terms, foreign loan repayments during July–August increased by Tk 10 billion (1000 crore), reaching a total of Tk 81.31 billion (8,131 crore). In July of the previous year, the repayment figure stood at Tk 69.65 billion (6,965 crore).
Foreign loan commitments amounted to only USD 240 million (24 crore) in July–August, compared with USD 200 million (20 crore) in the same period last year.