'Akij Resources' launches 4 new businesses in 12 months

Following political changes, domestic and foreign investment has slumped. Even in this context, over the past 12 months, Akij Resources Group has added four new businesses—poultry and animal feed, light engineering, pharmacy, and jobs. The group has invested nearly Tk 5 billion in these sectors, creating employment for an additional 1,500 people. Moreover, the industrial group is in the final stages of launching several more new businesses.

In April 2020, they launched their separate business under the name Akij Resources Group. Prior to that, they were involved with the inherited businesses of Akij Group. Before starting the separate business in 2020, Akij Resources Group had inherited Akij’s cement, shipping, and consumer goods trading businesses. After launching the new venture, the group’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Sheikh Jasim Uddin, quickly began expanding operations. Currently, Akij Resources Group operates in 11 sectors, including construction materials, trading, information technology, consumer goods, shipping, and light engineering. The group comprises 25 companies, employing nearly 10,000 people.

Sheikh Jasim Uddin outlined plans to create employment through investment in new businesses in the coming years.