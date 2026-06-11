Products likely to see price rise or fall

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has placed the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2026–27 in the parliament.

He began presenting the budget proposal at around 3:00 pm today, Thursday.

This is the first budget of the BNP government's current term. The budget proposes tax and duty exemptions on various products and services, creating opportunities for lower prices of those items.

At the same time, duties and taxes on some products and services have been proposed to increase, raising concerns that their prices may also increase. The duty and tax proposals become effective immediately upon announcement in the budget.

Overall analysis shows that the number of products receiving tax reductions is higher.