BFIU asks banks to freeze accounts of Summit’s Aziz Khan, family members
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has directed all the banks and financial institutions to freeze the accounts of Summit Group chairman Muhammed Aziz Khan and 11 members of his family, including his brothers.
The BFIU sent the directives to the concerned authorities Sunday.
It asked to freeze the accounts of Muhammed Aziz Khan, Muhammed Faisal Karim Khan, Anjuman Aziz Khan, Ayesha Aziz Khan, Adeeba Aziz Khan, Jafar Uddin Khan, Muhammed Latif Khan, Muhammed Farid Khan, Salman Khan and Muhammad Faruq Khan.
The BFIU, in a letter, instructed banks to block transactions of the accounts for one month under the provisions of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012.
At the same time, the banks and financial institutions have been instructed to send their account details, debt information, information of unexpected imports and exports and their locker to the BFIU.
This is a part of the step the authorities have been taking since the fall of Awami League government in the face of student-people uprising on 5 August.
The authorities have also halted the sale and purchase of shares of seven companies and groups including the Summit Group.
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has made this decision so that the ownership of the companies does not change.