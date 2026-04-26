Middle East crisis hits businesses hard, small entrepreneurs deeply worried

At Keraniganj’s Zihan Plastic Industries, a factory producing plastic toys and employing around 800 workers, the impact of the Middle East crisis is already severe.

Prices of raw materials used in plastic toy manufacturing have risen sharply in the global market, driven by the turmoil, forcing the company to reduce imports. At the same time, worsening power shortages in the country have led to increased load-shedding in recent months. As a result, the factory’s output has fallen by half, while sales have dropped by 40 to 50 per cent compared with normal times.

Mohammad Sumun, managing director of the company, recently told Prothom Alo that soaring prices of plastic raw materials in the Middle East had compelled the company to cancel several import orders.

He also alleged that syndicates in the local market had also pushed up raw material prices.