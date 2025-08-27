Revenue officials considered as corrupt by 72pc businesspersons

As many as 72 per cent of businesspersons believe that revenue officials are corrupt, while 82 per cent consider the existing tax structure to be unfair. Additionally, 79 per cent of respondents indicated that there is a lack of accountability among tax officials.

According to the survey conducted by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), the information has come to light.

The survey was based on responses from representatives of 123 companies and its findings were presented on Tuesday at a dialogue titled “Corporate Tax and VAT Reform: A Justice Perspective for NBR”, held at a hotel in Gulshan.

The results were shared by CPD Research Associate, Tamim Ahmed.