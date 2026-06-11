They come to Dhaka to sell flags whenever the World Cup arrives

On Wednesday afternoon, Kazi Sumon, a resident of Muksudpur upazila in Gopalganj, was seen in the Lalmati area of Mirpur 11 in Dhaka.

A bamboo pole in his hand carried Brazilian and Argentine flags of various sizes, while his bag was filled with headbands and wrist badges.

During every World Cup season, he travels through neighbourhoods selling these items as a street vendor.

Speaking with him revealed that Sumon comes to Dhaka specifically to sell flags during the World Cup. At other times of the year, he sells cosmetics and decorative items outside a school in his locality.

His wife, Sheuli Begum, is a homemaker. Of their two sons, one has recently sat the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, while the other studies in seven.

Sumon arrived in Dhaka on Monday and is staying at his younger brother’s shared accommodation.