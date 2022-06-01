Upcoming budget to focus on economic recovery: Kamal

He said that after the Covid-19 pandemic when the economy was trying to recover from the shock, the Russia-Ukraine war started which created huge vulnerabilities and uncertainties globally.
The national budget for FY2022-23 is slated to be placed in parliament on 9 June.
Kamal said that after the Covid-19 pandemic when the economy was trying to recover from the shock, the Russia-Ukraine war started which created huge vulnerabilities and uncertainties globally.
"Every country in the world has to face the challenges of the vulnerabilities and they are under pressure", he said adding that these uncertainties and vulnerabilities will create opportunities as well.
He, however, refused to disclose the main thrusts of the national budget. "Just wait...You will see when the budget is placed in Parliament".
He hinted that strengthening the social safety-net programme will get a special focus in the upcoming budget.