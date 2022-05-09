US business delegation in Bangladesh to explore opportunities

The delegation of global business leaders is scheduled to meet Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at Foreign Service Academy Monday afternoon.
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas had a brief interaction with it Sunday.
Senior officers of the US Embassy in Dhaka and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Bangladesh shared their briefing on high-level opportunities for stronger Bangladesh-US economic and commercial ties.
The purpose of the Council’s first trade mission to Bangladesh is to renew old friendships and explore opportunities for new partnerships, said Jay R Pryor, vice-president (business development), Chevron.
Pryor, also inaugural board chair of the US-Bangladesh Business Council, said the US companies want to contribute to Bangladesh’s impressive economic development.