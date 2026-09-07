City Bank hosts senior ITFC delegation to explore further trade finance cooperation
City Bank recently hosted a senior delegation from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, led by H.E. Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, chief executive officer, along with other senior delegates from ITFC, at its head office, reports a press release.
City Bank delegation was led by Mashrur Arefin, managing director & CEO, along with other senior members of the Bank’s management team.
City Bank has maintained a strong and fruitful relationship with ITFC since 2019. Currently, the Bank has a USD 40 million Murabaha financing facility with ITFC, including a USD 10 million syndicated facility, supporting its trade finance activities and facilitating international trade.
During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between City Bank PLC and ITFC and explored potential areas for further collaboration, including export financing, green financing, and opportunities to expand intra-OIC trade transactions.
This high-level meeting marks an important step toward further expanding Shariah-compliant trade finance solutions, supporting Bangladesh’s key trade sectors, strengthening international trade linkages, and contributing to the country’s broader economic growth.