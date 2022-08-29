Fuel oil prices reduced by Tk 5 per litre

Power, energy and mineral resources minister Nasrul Hamid confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said, "The cost per litre has decreased by Tk 1.90 due to the tariff reduction. But the price has been reduced by Tk 5. BPC will have to provide subsidies as the price in the world market is high. However, it will be adjusted in the future in line with the price in the global market."