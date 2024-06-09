Budget 2024-25
REHAB lauds scope to whiten black money as time befitting
Real Estate & Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) leaders have expressed their delight in the government’s decision to provide a scope to invest black money in purchasing land and flats.
They praised the decision to whiten black money, where no authority can raise any questions in this regard, as time befitting and pragmatic.
REHAB leaders said this while addressing a media conference on the proposed budget at CIRDAP auditorium in the capital Sunday.
The REHAB leaders also praised prime minister Sheikh Hasina, finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, planning minister MA Salam and other relevant people for providing the scope in the proposed national budget for 2024-25FY.
REHAB vice-president MA Awal, Mohammad Akter Biswas, Delwar Hossain and director Muhammad Labib Billah, among others, attended the conference.
REHAB president Md Wahiduzzaman demanded reduction of the flat registration cost.
He said there should be a change in the system to realise revenue from the housing sector.
Currently, the registration fee is 22 per cent. The buyers would be interested in showing the actual price of land if this fee is decreased. As a result, the undisclosed money will decrease naturally.
He demanded to bring down the fee to 7 per cent.