Gas supply improves slightly, crisis far from over

Excelerate’s terminal was shut down on 21 July following a fire. The disruption reduced gas supplies and worsened the crisis, affecting everything from household cooking to industrial production and power generation. Long queues also formed at CNG filling stations.

According to Petrobangla, Excelerate’s terminal has two boilers, each with a capacity to supply 300 million cubic feet of gas. One was damaged in the fire, while gas supply resumed yesterday through the undamaged boiler.

Meanwhile, work is underway to repair the damaged boiler. Several pieces of equipment imported from abroad arrived at the airport yesterday and may reach the Maheshkhali terminal today after customs clearance. It may not be possible to restart the damaged boiler before 10 August after completing all the necessary work.