Krishi Bank makes breakthrough in remittance earning

Bangladesh Krishi Bank has now secured the second position in receiving remittances. As usual, Islami Bank remains at the top of the list, while the state-owned Agrani Bank holds the third position.

This picture has emerged from an analysis of remittance inflows for the 11 months from January to November of the current year.

Islami Bank and Agrani Bank had already been performing well in remittance collection. The major surprise this year, however, has come from Krishi Bank, which has demonstrated remarkable progress in attracting remittances.

After entering the remittance market, the bank has achieved significant success. Contributing factors include uninterrupted services even during the pandemic, the bank’s extensive nationwide network and improved service quality.