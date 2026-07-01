Shareholders approve Bata's 248pc cash dividend for the year 2025
The 54th Annual General Meeting of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited was held through a digital platform on Tuesday, 30 June 2026 at 11.00 am, reports a press release. The meeting was presided over by the Chairman Shaibal Sinha.
At the meeting, the shareholders approved the audited financial statements for the year 2025 and a total Cash Dividend of 248 per cent on paid-up capital.
This includes a 143 per cent Interim Dividend already paid and a 105 per cent Final Dividend for the last quarter of 2025, both were approved at the meeting.
Among other Directors, Faria Yasmin, managing director; Clifford Gary Reuter, director; Farzanah Chowdhury, independent director; Reazul Haque Chowdhury, independent director; Elias Ahmed, finance director; and Riajur Reza Md Faisal, company secretary also attended the meeting.
In conclusion, the chairman conveyed his sincere thanks to the valued shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees, and the Government for their continued support extended to the Company.